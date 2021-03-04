Public defender and probation department celebrate 10 years of Veterans Treatment Court
Last updated 3/3/2021 at 1:38pm
In February, the San Diego County public defender and probation department celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the Veterans Treatment Court, a program that has helped more than 140 veterans and active-duty service members get specialized treatment instead of time in jail.
Established in February 2011, Veterans Treatment Court is a specialty court that considers treatment in place of incarceration when sentencing a defendant who has served in the military and shows symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, military sexual trauma, depression, anxiety disorder or ot...
