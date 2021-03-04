Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Donnie Ryan
San Diego County Communications Office 

Public defender and probation department celebrate 10 years of Veterans Treatment Court

 
Veterans Treatment Court is a collaborative effort between the San Diego County public defender, probation department and district attorney that has been helping veterans and active-duty service members get specialized treatment instead of jail time for the past 10 years.

In February, the San Diego County public defender and probation department celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the Veterans Treatment Court, a program that has helped more than 140 veterans and active-duty service members get specialized treatment instead of time in jail.

Established in February 2011, Veterans Treatment Court is a specialty court that considers treatment in place of incarceration when sentencing a defendant who has served in the military and shows symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, military sexual trauma, depression, anxiety disorder or ot...



