Public defender and probation department celebrate 10 years of Veterans Treatment Court

Established in February 2011, Veterans Treatment Court is a specialty court that considers treatment in place of incarceration when sentencing a defendant who has served in the military and shows symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, military sexual trauma, depression, anxiety disorder or ot...