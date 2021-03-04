Top at home-repair blunders to avoid

FALLBROOK – Home improvement projects should be exciting as they progress, with a positive outcome upon completion. However, some home repairs end up turning into an unorganized mess or a homeowner being taken advantage of by an unscrupulous worker.

By avoiding some common mistakes and taking common-sense precautions, you can end up with renovations that ‘wow.’

Do not accept the lowest bid just because it is the cheapest on paper

Smart homeowners shop around for everything – including work done on their home. But accepting the lowest bid right off the bat to save money may cost you...