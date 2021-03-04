Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Deputies shut down illegal Rainbow-area pot dispensary

 
Last updated 3/3/2021 at 2:01pm



RAINBOW – Sheriff's personnel raided and shuttered an illegal marijuana shop in the far northern reaches of San Diego County Friday, Feb. 26, seizing hundreds of pounds of cannabis products and arresting three people.

A SWAT team served a warrant at the illicit dispensary in the 3100 block of Rainbow Valley Boulevard in Rainbow about 7 a.m., sheriff's Sgt. Mark Knierim said.

During an ensuing search of the premises, deputies impounded 117 pounds of marijuana; 528 pounds of cannabis-infused products, including edibles and vape materials; about 250 tetrahydrocannabinol-infused drinks; $24,1...



