Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jennifer Anderson
Special to Village News 

For former teacher, volunteering is easy as A-B-C

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/3/2021 at 1:54pm

Jean Dooley

Jean Dooley is the 2020 recipient of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy's "Gem of a Volunteer" award.

At a recent small church gathering, held in a parking lot, Jean Dooley was asked to say a few words about volunteering. At age 80, and despite the pandemic, her days are filled with essential tasks for a wide range of local nonprofits.

In managing her busy schedule, Dooley told the group, she draws inspiration from her former career as a grade school teacher. "I simply remember the letters of the alphabet," she explained.

The letter, A, for example, stands for the Angel Society, a local philanthropy. She has been a member of its board of directors for 16 years and is currently serving as pr...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/04/2021 23:35