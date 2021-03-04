For former teacher, volunteering is easy as A-B-C

Jean Dooley is the 2020 recipient of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy's "Gem of a Volunteer" award.

At a recent small church gathering, held in a parking lot, Jean Dooley was asked to say a few words about volunteering. At age 80, and despite the pandemic, her days are filled with essential tasks for a wide range of local nonprofits.

In managing her busy schedule, Dooley told the group, she draws inspiration from her former career as a grade school teacher. "I simply remember the letters of the alphabet," she explained.

The letter, A, for example, stands for the Angel Society, a local philanthropy. She has been a member of its board of directors for 16 years and is currently serving as pr...