FUESD announces phase 4 reopening plan starting March 8

Beginning March 8, Fallbrook Union Elementary School District will allow the return of the remaining fourth and sixth grade students to five days a week with the latest reopening plan.

FUESD encompasses nine school sites, including two schools located on the United States Marine Corps Base at Camp Pendleton.

“I am grateful to share that the first three phases of our district reopening plan have been safe and successful for the students and staff of FUESD schools,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Candace Singh said in a statement.

Once the latest reopening plan, Phase 4, is put in plac...