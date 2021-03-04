Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Lexington Howe
Staff Writer 

FUESD announces phase 4 reopening plan starting March 8

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/3/2021 at 1:56pm



Beginning March 8, Fallbrook Union Elementary School District will allow the return of the remaining fourth and sixth grade students to five days a week with the latest reopening plan.

FUESD encompasses nine school sites, including two schools located on the United States Marine Corps Base at Camp Pendleton.

“I am grateful to share that the first three phases of our district reopening plan have been safe and successful for the students and staff of FUESD schools,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Candace Singh said in a statement.

Once the latest reopening plan, Phase 4, is put in plac...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020