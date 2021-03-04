Great China Restaurant closes its doors after 35 years

Jeff and Nancy Dai spend quality time with their children and grandchildren at their Great China restaurant before its closing.

Jeff and Nancy Dai, owners of the Great China Restaurant, said they are excited to announce their retirement after 35 years of owning and running their restaurant in Fallbrook. The restaurant officially closed on Sunday, Feb. 28.

The Great China Restaurant has been serving Fallbrook residents seven days a week year-round, so the Dais are looking forward to a calming retirement, filled with free time that will be spent gardening and creating more memories with their children and grandchildren.

They have raised their two sons, Jake and Mike, and their grandchildren while running the family...