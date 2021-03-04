Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Christal Gaines-Emory
Intern 

Great China Restaurant closes its doors after 35 years

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/4/2021 at 12:50pm

Jeff and Nancy Dai and family

Jeff and Nancy Dai spend quality time with their children and grandchildren at their Great China restaurant before its closing.

Jeff and Nancy Dai, owners of the Great China Restaurant, said they are excited to announce their retirement after 35 years of owning and running their restaurant in Fallbrook. The restaurant officially closed on Sunday, Feb. 28.

The Great China Restaurant has been serving Fallbrook residents seven days a week year-round, so the Dais are looking forward to a calming retirement, filled with free time that will be spent gardening and creating more memories with their children and grandchildren.

They have raised their two sons, Jake and Mike, and their grandchildren while running the family...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/04/2021 22:36