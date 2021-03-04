Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

NCFPD to consider eliminating invocation

 
The North County Fire Protection District board meeting Tuesday, March 23, will include a discussion whether or not to continue the invocation at the start of board meetings.

The Feb. 23 NCFPD meeting included a 5-0 board vote to replace the invocation with a moment of silence for the March 23 meeting and to discuss that day whether to discontinue the invocation.

Currently, an invocation follows the call to order and roll call at NCFPD board meetings.

“I am not quite sure why it needs to be an agenda item,” Jeff Egkan, NCFPD board member, said.

After Egkan was elected to one of the NC...



