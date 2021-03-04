Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Newly reported SD County coronavirus cases at lowest point since November

 
Last updated 3/3/2021 at 1:41pm



San Diego County is at a four-month low in new coronavirus cases, with just 262 new cases reported on Sunday, Feb. 28.

In the 92028 ZIP code, which includes Rainbow and De Luz, county data shows a case rate of 15.4 coronavirus cases per 100,000 during the week of Feb. 7-13, the most recent week for which data is available – down from 24.5 the prior week. There were 53 new reported COVID-19 cases in 92028 between Feb. 7-13, a noticeable drop from the 84 new cases Jan. 31-Feb. 6, and there have been 3,515 total reported cases since the start of the pandemic.

