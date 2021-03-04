Real Estate Round-Up: Extension of time

What exactly does extension of time mean? If I’m parking my car at a meter with a limited amount of time on it, and I see the meter attendant approaching, I sure would like an extension of time to avoid that costly fine. Or if I’m on vacation and finally feeling relaxed, I sure would like an extension of time, so I could stay a little longer. But, as we all know, time doesn’t just extend. Time is finite. Time is exact.

In a real estate contract, there are exact times that are agreed to by both parties when the contract is fully executed. The California Association of Realtors Residen...