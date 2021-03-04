Real Estate Round-Up: Extension of time
Last updated 3/3/2021 at 3:37pm
What exactly does extension of time mean? If I’m parking my car at a meter with a limited amount of time on it, and I see the meter attendant approaching, I sure would like an extension of time to avoid that costly fine. Or if I’m on vacation and finally feeling relaxed, I sure would like an extension of time, so I could stay a little longer. But, as we all know, time doesn’t just extend. Time is finite. Time is exact.
In a real estate contract, there are exact times that are agreed to by both parties when the contract is fully executed. The California Association of Realtors Residen...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)