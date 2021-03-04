Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Nathalie Taylor
Special to Village News 

Sargent debuts as Foundation for Senior Care Executive Director

 
Last updated 3/3/2021 at 2:08pm

Patty Sargent

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

The new Foundation for Senior Care Executive Director is Patty Sargent.

December 16, 2020, was an important day for Fallbrook resident Patty Sargent because it was her first day as the Foundation for Senior Care Executive Director.

As an employee of Palomar Health for 26 years, and a consultant for two years, she was searching for a smaller company where she could "make more of a difference."

When the position at FFSC became available, her husband, Allen, was the first person to make her aware of the opportunity, suggesting that she take a tour of the facility to learn more about it.

FFSC Director of Operations Karen Geuy gave her a thorough and inspirational t...



