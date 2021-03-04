Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Vallecitos Student of the Month ceremony honors 20

 
Last updated 3/4/2021 at 12:51pm

Ken Taylor

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Ken Taylor watches from the car as his first grade son, Mayson, receives his Student of the Month award during a drive-thru ceremony.

Twenty Vallecitos Elementary School students were recognized during the school's Student of the Month ceremony Feb. 23.

The drive-through ceremony honored pre-school students Jonathan Flores and Isabella Lopez, kindergarten students Isabella Olvera and Saul Alvarez Reynoso, first-graders Matias Anaya, Jose Perez, and Mason Taylor, second-graders Aaron Duenas, Victoria Alvaro Mateo, and Leonel Zacarias and third-grader Madelyn Yanez.

Also honored were fourth-graders Candelario Francisco-Regino and Rochelle Hernandez, fifth-graders David Loera and Jesus Perez, sixth-graders Julyanna Camacho a...



