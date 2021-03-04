Why we suffer

Let me take a few minutes to share a brief answer to the question of why a loving God would allow so much suffering in the world when he says he loves us and has the power to fix things.

Careless behavior

So much suffering is a direct or indirect result of ill-advised or careless behavior. Examples include:

*The individual that smokes despite the clear warnings that cigarette smoking is by far the leading cause of lung cancer.

*The student that fails to study and loses the opportunity to go to college.

*The man who fails to exercise or watch his diet and ends up with high blood p...