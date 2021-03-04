Why we suffer
Last updated 3/3/2021 at 2:05pm
Let me take a few minutes to share a brief answer to the question of why a loving God would allow so much suffering in the world when he says he loves us and has the power to fix things.
Careless behavior
So much suffering is a direct or indirect result of ill-advised or careless behavior. Examples include:
*The individual that smokes despite the clear warnings that cigarette smoking is by far the leading cause of lung cancer.
*The student that fails to study and loses the opportunity to go to college.
*The man who fails to exercise or watch his diet and ends up with high blood p...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)