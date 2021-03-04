Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Dr. Rick Koole
LifePointe Church 

Why we suffer

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/3/2021 at 2:05pm



Let me take a few minutes to share a brief answer to the question of why a loving God would allow so much suffering in the world when he says he loves us and has the power to fix things.

Careless behavior

So much suffering is a direct or indirect result of ill-advised or careless behavior. Examples include:

*The individual that smokes despite the clear warnings that cigarette smoking is by far the leading cause of lung cancer.

*The student that fails to study and loses the opportunity to go to college.

*The man who fails to exercise or watch his diet and ends up with high blood p...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/04/2021 22:31