By Kevin Freking
Associated Press 

House passes Equality Act, adding sexual orientation and gender identification as protections

 
Last updated 3/3/2021 at 2:16pm

Laverne Cox

Village News/Courtesy photo

Actor Laverne Cox discusses her life as a transgender woman in the film "It Gets Better," which was shown during Hemet pride events recently.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Democratic-led House passed a bill Thursday, Feb. 25, that would enshrine LGBTQ protections in the nation's labor and civil rights laws, a top priority of President Joe Biden, though the legislation faces an uphill battle in the Senate.

The bill passed by a vote of 224-206 with three Republicans joining Democrats in voting yes.

The Equality Act amends existing civil rights law to explicitly include sexual orientation and gender identification as protected characteristics. The protections would extend to employment, housing, loan applications, education, sports, publi...



