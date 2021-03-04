Jim Jordan urges Jerry Nadler to combat the rise of 'cancel culture' in America

The top Republican member on the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Monday, March 1, called on committee chair Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) to hold a hearing to combat the rise of “cancel culture.”

The phenomenon where an individual is ostracized or “canceled” from social or professional circles for expressing certain political views is drawing significant concern among conservatives and others who have fallen outside prevailing politically correct views who see it as a dangerous move to publicly shut down dissent. It was also the theme of the 2021 Conservative Po...