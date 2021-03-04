Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Lolita C. Baldor and Robert Burns
Associated Press 

President Biden launches air strikes against Syria

 
WASHINGTON – The United States launched airstrikes in Syria on Thursday, Feb. 25, targeting facilities near the Iraqi border used by Iranian-backed militia groups. The Pentagon said the strikes were retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq earlier this month that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a U.S. service member and other coalition troops.

The airstrike was the first military action undertaken by the Biden administration. Biden’s decision to attack in Syria did not appear to signal an intention to widen U.S. military involvement in the region but rather to demonstrate a wi...



