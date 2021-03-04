Appointments for first Fallbrook vaccine event full an hour after announcement

Health district CEO Rachel Mason said she is working to schedule future vaccination clinics

The first local vaccination clinic event put together by the Fallbrook Regional Health District already had appointments completely filled a little more than an hour after it was first announced on Wednesday.

Health district CEO Rachel Mason said the district is continuing to work to schedule additional vaccine events, but she does not yet have any indication on when those will be - she did not even receive word on the vaccines being allocated for this first clinic event until Tuesday, she said.

"It is such a challenge getting more than a few days' notice," Mason told Village News. "There's...