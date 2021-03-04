Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Cold storm arrives in SD County, bringing rain, snow, thunderstorms

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/10/2021 at 9:27am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A cold storm system has arrived in San Diego County and will drop steady rain Wednesday, along with snow in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms are also possible through Friday everywhere except desert areas, forecasters said.

The storm sweeping in from the northwest is expected to drop up to 1.5 inches of rain in coastal areas, up to 2 inches in the western valleys, 2.5 inches in the mountains and up to two-tenths of an inch in the deserts, according to the NWS.

Snow levels will drop to around 4,500 feet Wednesday, then plunge to 3,500...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020