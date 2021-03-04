Cold storm arrives in SD County, bringing rain, snow, thunderstorms

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A cold storm system has arrived in San Diego County and will drop steady rain Wednesday, along with snow in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms are also possible through Friday everywhere except desert areas, forecasters said.

The storm sweeping in from the northwest is expected to drop up to 1.5 inches of rain in coastal areas, up to 2 inches in the western valleys, 2.5 inches in the mountains and up to two-tenths of an inch in the deserts, according to the NWS.

Snow levels will drop to around 4,500 feet Wednesday, then plunge to 3,500...