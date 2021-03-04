First Fallbrook vaccine event announced

Health district CEO Rachel Mason said she is working to schedule future vaccination clinics

The Fallbrook Regional Health District on Wednesday announced its first vaccination clinic event, scheduled for this Friday.

Health district CEO Rachel Mason initially said appointments had filled up within an hour after the event was announced, but the health district said in a later email update that some appointments were still available as of about 4:15 p.m. Appointments can be made here: https://www.calvax.org/reg/1902935606.

Mason said the district is continuing to work to schedule additional vaccine events, but she does not yet have any indication on when those will be - she did not...