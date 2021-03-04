Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

First Fallbrook vaccine event announced

Health district CEO Rachel Mason said she is working to schedule future vaccination clinics

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/10/2021 at 4:24pm



The Fallbrook Regional Health District on Wednesday announced its first vaccination clinic event, scheduled for this Friday.

Health district CEO Rachel Mason initially said appointments had filled up within an hour after the event was announced, but the health district said in a later email update that some appointments were still available as of about 4:15 p.m. Appointments can be made here: https://www.calvax.org/reg/1902935606.

Mason said the district is continuing to work to schedule additional vaccine events, but she does not yet have any indication on when those will be - she did not...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/11/2021 06:24