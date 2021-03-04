Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

FPUD approves directors' per diem increase

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/3/2021 at 11:41am



Board members of the Fallbrook Public Utility District will receive an increase in the per diem they are paid for attending board or other meetings on behalf of FPUD.

The board voted 5-0, Monday, Feb. 22, to approve a per diem increase from $110.25 to $115.76.

“We get a tiny raise,” Jennifer DeMeo, board president of FPUD, said.

FPUD’s administrative code stipulated that per diem pay is to be reviewed annually, and any increase is limited to 5%.

“This is an item that the board considers every year,” Paula de Sousa Mills, legal counsel for FPUD, said.

The initial review took plac...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/05/2021 00:20