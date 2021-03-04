FPUD approves directors' per diem increase

Board members of the Fallbrook Public Utility District will receive an increase in the per diem they are paid for attending board or other meetings on behalf of FPUD.

The board voted 5-0, Monday, Feb. 22, to approve a per diem increase from $110.25 to $115.76.

“We get a tiny raise,” Jennifer DeMeo, board president of FPUD, said.

FPUD’s administrative code stipulated that per diem pay is to be reviewed annually, and any increase is limited to 5%.

“This is an item that the board considers every year,” Paula de Sousa Mills, legal counsel for FPUD, said.

The initial review took plac...