Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FPUD Board approves payment to LAFCO for costs related to analyzing detachment proposal

Fallbrook ratepayers would save $2-3 million a year if detachment goes through

 
Last updated 3/3/2021 at 11:42am



FALLBROOK –The Fallbrook Public Utility District board of directors has approved a payment to the San Diego Local Agency Formation Commission for processing and studying its proposal to leave the San Diego County Water Authority, which district leaders say will save Fallbrook ratepayers millions of dollars a year in water costs.

“LAFCO requires applicants to pay for all costs associated with reviewing and analyzing their proposal,” said FPUD general manager Jack Bebee. “For us, this upfront expense is relatively minimal compared to the money our customers will save if we leave the W...



