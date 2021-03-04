Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Gore announces appointment of Assistant Sheriff Kelly Martinez to undersheriff

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/3/2021 at 11:34am

Kelly Martinez

Village News/Courtesy photo

Kelly Martinez is the new San Diego County Undersheriff.

SAN DIEGO – Assistant Sheriff Kelly Martinez will be replacing Undersheriff Mike Barnett who is retiring after 29 years of service to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and people of San Diego County. Barnett was thanked for his dedication and work to keep communities safe.

Martinez joined the sheriff's department as a deputy in 1985 and was assigned to the Las Colinas and Descanso Detention Facilities. In 1988, she was assigned to the Fallbrook sheriff's substation where she worked as a patrol deputy. She was later assigned to investigations and worked narcotics, gangs and several...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/05/2021 00:20