Gore announces appointment of Assistant Sheriff Kelly Martinez to undersheriff

SAN DIEGO – Assistant Sheriff Kelly Martinez will be replacing Undersheriff Mike Barnett who is retiring after 29 years of service to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and people of San Diego County. Barnett was thanked for his dedication and work to keep communities safe.

Martinez joined the sheriff's department as a deputy in 1985 and was assigned to the Las Colinas and Descanso Detention Facilities. In 1988, she was assigned to the Fallbrook sheriff's substation where she worked as a patrol deputy. She was later assigned to investigations and worked narcotics, gangs and several...