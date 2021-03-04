Man sought for attempting to kidnap girl in Vista

VISTA (CNS) - Authorities today are seeking a man in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a teenage girl in front of an ice cream shop in Vista.

The 13-year-old girl was in front of the Water Shack ice cream shop at 807 N. Santa Fe Ave. at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when the suspect attempted "to coax the victim to come with him," and then "reached out and grabbed her by the sweater," according to Lt. David Buether of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The girl escaped and ran inside the business, where her older brother was waiting, Buether said.

The suspect then fled on a "r...