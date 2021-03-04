North County transit begins providing rides to Del Mar vaccination site

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Beginning today, the North County Transit District, in coordination with Scripps Health, will provide free, direct shuttle service between the Solana Beach Station and the Scripps Del Mar Fairgrounds vaccination super station.

The shuttle expands on last month's partnership between NCTD and Metropolitan Transit System to provide free rides for people going to and from their COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Free rides will continue for all county residents traveling to other county vaccination stations, hospitals, and other community immunization locations.

"NCTD is commi...