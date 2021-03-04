SHERIFF'S LOG
Feb. 11
3200 block Alta Verde Ave Arrest: Possession of controlled substance for sale, sale of controlled substance
Feb. 12
E. Mission Rd @ Industrial Wy Stolen vehicle
Feb. 14
31900 block Del Cielo Este Arrest: Domestic battery
Feb. 15
400 block Ammunition Rd Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury
Feb. 16
1300 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, criminal conspiracy, vehicle burglary, illegal possession of firearm
400 block N. Pico Ave...
