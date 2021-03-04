Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

SHERIFF'S LOG

 
Last updated 3/3/2021 at 3:09pm



Feb. 11

3200 block Alta Verde Ave Arrest: Possession of controlled substance for sale, sale of controlled substance

Feb. 12

E. Mission Rd @ Industrial Wy Stolen vehicle

Feb. 14

31900 block Del Cielo Este Arrest: Domestic battery

Feb. 15

400 block Ammunition Rd Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury

Feb. 16

1300 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, criminal conspiracy, vehicle burglary, illegal possession of firearm

400 block N. Pico Ave...



