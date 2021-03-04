SHERIFF'S LOG Last updated 3/3/2021 at 3:09pm



Feb. 11 3200 block Alta Verde Ave Arrest: Possession of controlled substance for sale, sale of controlled substance Feb. 12 E. Mission Rd @ Industrial Wy Stolen vehicle Feb. 14 31900 block Del Cielo Este Arrest: Domestic battery Feb. 15 400 block Ammunition Rd Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury Feb. 16 1300 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, criminal conspiracy, vehicle burglary, illegal possession of firearm 400 block N. Pico Ave...





