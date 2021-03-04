Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

State sets 40% of vaccines for hard-hit areas, speeds reopening efforts

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/4/2021 at 7:58pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Southern California counties and others across the state could be cleared to open more businesses and lift other restrictions

sooner than anticipated under a plan announced today that will prioritize COVID-19 vaccines in communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

Fueling the plan is a move announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom to set aside 40% of the state's vaccine doses for hard-hit communities, generally those that are lower income and have had higher infection rates and lower numbers of residents getting vaccinated.

"With more vaccines online and administered, California is now...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/04/2021 23:57