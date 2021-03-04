State sets 40% of vaccines for hard-hit areas, speeds reopening efforts

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Southern California counties and others across the state could be cleared to open more businesses and lift other restrictions

sooner than anticipated under a plan announced today that will prioritize COVID-19 vaccines in communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

Fueling the plan is a move announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom to set aside 40% of the state's vaccine doses for hard-hit communities, generally those that are lower income and have had higher infection rates and lower numbers of residents getting vaccinated.

"With more vaccines online and administered, California is now...