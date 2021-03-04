Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Vaccine shortage prompts one-day closure of Del Mar Super Station

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/5/2021 at 10:19am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Scripps Del Mar Vaccination Super Station will be closed on Saturday due to a shortage of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine but will reopen Sunday, officials announced.

Patients who had appointments at the super station on Saturday — which were all for second doses of the Pfizer vaccine — are being rescheduled for Sunday automatically through the MyTurn online appointment system.

Of the county's population over the age of 16, 22.1% — or more than 594,000 people — have received at least one dose and 10.7% — or more than 287,000 people — have been fully inoculat...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/05/2021 10:44