Vaccine shortage prompts one-day closure of Del Mar Super Station

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Scripps Del Mar Vaccination Super Station will be closed on Saturday due to a shortage of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine but will reopen Sunday, officials announced.

Patients who had appointments at the super station on Saturday — which were all for second doses of the Pfizer vaccine — are being rescheduled for Sunday automatically through the MyTurn online appointment system.

Of the county's population over the age of 16, 22.1% — or more than 594,000 people — have received at least one dose and 10.7% — or more than 287,000 people — have been fully inoculat...