Fans in the stands

Last week, I wrote a letter to our governor asking him to allow fans into Petco Park for Opening Day. My argument for this is based on science and data. Numerous professional and collegiate sporting events have been taking place across our nation for many months.

College football and the National Football League both had successful seasons without any major COVID-19 incidents. The Superbowl was able to allow 22,000 fans into the stadium and cases continue to drop since the day of the game in Tampa Bay.

A recent study published by medRxiv looked at the impact of having fans in the stadiums f...