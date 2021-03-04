Re: 'All I really need to know about you' [Letter, Village News, 2/25/21]

I think John Terrell should re-read Julie Reeder's article, "An overview of last week's post-election court cases, hearings, affidavits, testimony, press conferences and rallies" on Dec. 10, 2020. Then do your research. Like I said, a mountain of evidence. Did your news channels even show the videos of suitcases full of ballots?

This is just a sample of the fraud committed and the theft of our Presidential election. If you've got state and federal courts that won't even look at the evidence then where the heck do we go from here?

If the U.S. Supreme Court pansies won't stand for the rule o...