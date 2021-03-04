Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

The Rush I knew and loved

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/3/2021 at 2:28pm



Some say Rush Limbaugh was a radio talk show host extraordinaire, a champion of conservative ideals, an ardent protector of our founding documents, and a passionate advocate for the men who wrote them. Rush was all these things and more.

He was a defender of our traditions, a political storyteller, a purveyor of our uniquely American values, and a self-appointed arbiter of truth. No one enunciated the societal threats of liberalism better than Rush.

With unmatched wit, laced with humor, he exposed the hypocrisy of the Democratic Party's policies. Rush was a creative genius unmasking the lef...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/04/2021 23:36