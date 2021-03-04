The Rush I knew and loved

Some say Rush Limbaugh was a radio talk show host extraordinaire, a champion of conservative ideals, an ardent protector of our founding documents, and a passionate advocate for the men who wrote them. Rush was all these things and more.

He was a defender of our traditions, a political storyteller, a purveyor of our uniquely American values, and a self-appointed arbiter of truth. No one enunciated the societal threats of liberalism better than Rush.

With unmatched wit, laced with humor, he exposed the hypocrisy of the Democratic Party's policies. Rush was a creative genius unmasking the lef...