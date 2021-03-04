Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

When is enough, enough?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/3/2021 at 2:27pm



When I opened my emails this morning, what did I find that almost blew me out of my chair? A list of new, increased sales tax rates, averaging a bit more than an additional, full 1%, bringing the rate to over 10% in many districts!

I’m wondering what these voters were promised in the run-up to the election? First and foremost is anything that can be charged as being “for the children,” of course. The county officials (or other silver tongue devils) that sold these tax increases to the suckers that will now have to dig even deeper into the family treasury to pony up ever more and more...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020