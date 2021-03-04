Comic-Con to remain virtual in 2021, cites financial strain
Last updated 3/3/2021 at 3:02pm
SAN DIEGO (AP) – San Diego Comic-Con will remain virtual for the July event, but organizers are planning for a smaller-scale gathering later this year.
Comic-Con announced Monday, March 1, that the annual confab will return to virtual for a second-straight year between July 23-25. The in-person experience was canceled again due to coronavirus-related cautions around large gatherings.
Organizers said postponements and other challenges caused by the pandemic left them with “limited financial resources.” As a result, the virtual convention in July was reduced from four to three days.
How...
