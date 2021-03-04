Deal reached to get California children back in classrooms

In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, Assistant Principal Janette Van Gelderen, left, welcomes students at Newhall Elementary in Santa Clarita, Calif. California's public schools could get $6.6 billion from the state Legislature if they return to in-person instruction by the end of March, according to a new agreement announced Monday, March 1, 2021, between Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's legislative leaders.

ELK GROVE, Calif. – The majority of California's 6.1 million public school students could be back in the classroom by April under new legislation announced Monday, March 1, by Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders. Critics panned the plan as inadequate.

Most students in the nation's most populous state have been learning from home for the past year during the pandemic. But with new coronavirus cases falling rapidly throughout the state, Newsom and lawmakers have been under increasing pressure to come up with a statewide plan aimed at returning students to schools in-person.

If approve...