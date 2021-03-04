Rodgers gives $1 million to help businesses in his hometown

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Green Bay, Wis., in this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo.

Green Bay Packers quarterback and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers has donated $1 million to help 80 locally owned businesses in or around his hometown of Chico, California.

The businesses that Rodgers is assisting are all either in Chico or in Butte County, where Chico is located. Restaurants and retail businesses with 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees could apply for help through this fund.

All 80 of those businesses will receive grants through the Aaron Rodgers Small-Business COVID-19 Fund at North Valley Community Foundation in Chico. The grants will total over $1 million.

These gran...