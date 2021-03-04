Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Warrior mermen win 10 of 11 events in season opener

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/3/2021 at 3:31pm

Donovan Taylor

Village News/Annika Petersen photo

Senior Donovan Taylor earns an automatic qualifying score of 216.55 points for his six dives at the Feb. 25 swim meet.

Fallbrook High School's boys swim team opened its season Feb. 25 at home against El Camino, and the Warriors took first-place points in 10 of 11 events during the 97-72 victory over the Wildcats.

"It was fun to have all the kids back and competing and enjoying themselves and trying to do it as safely as we could," said Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson.

The coronavirus outbreak ended the 2020 season early, so the Warriors only had three meets last year and the 2021 season opener was Fallbrook's first meet since hosting Rancho Buena Vista on March 10, 2020. Competing in a chlorinated swimming...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/04/2021 23:23