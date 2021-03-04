Warrior mermen win 10 of 11 events in season opener

Senior Donovan Taylor earns an automatic qualifying score of 216.55 points for his six dives at the Feb. 25 swim meet.

Fallbrook High School's boys swim team opened its season Feb. 25 at home against El Camino, and the Warriors took first-place points in 10 of 11 events during the 97-72 victory over the Wildcats.

"It was fun to have all the kids back and competing and enjoying themselves and trying to do it as safely as we could," said Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson.

The coronavirus outbreak ended the 2020 season early, so the Warriors only had three meets last year and the 2021 season opener was Fallbrook's first meet since hosting Rancho Buena Vista on March 10, 2020. Competing in a chlorinated swimming...