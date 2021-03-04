Warriors open girls swim season with 91-75 win

Fallbrook High School's girls swim team opened the 2021 season Feb. 25 at home against El Camino and won the meet by a 91-75 score.

"It went well, especially for the first meet and having to deal with all the COVID-19 stuff," said Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond. "They responded very well."

Three swimmers from each school are allowed in each individual event, and position points are given for the top five finishes. Position points are given for the top three relay finishes with each team being allowed two quartets. If at least five lanes are filled for all individual events and at least three...