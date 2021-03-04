Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Warriors open girls swim season with 91-75 win

 
Last updated 3/3/2021 at 3:15pm

Payton Wilson

Village News/Annika Petersen photo

Sophomore Payton Wilson achieves a consideration score with 182.60 points on six dives, Feb. 25.

Fallbrook High School's girls swim team opened the 2021 season Feb. 25 at home against El Camino and won the meet by a 91-75 score.

"It went well, especially for the first meet and having to deal with all the COVID-19 stuff," said Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond. "They responded very well."

Three swimmers from each school are allowed in each individual event, and position points are given for the top five finishes. Position points are given for the top three relay finishes with each team being allowed two quartets. If at least five lanes are filled for all individual events and at least three...



