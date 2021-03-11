This Memorial is for our mom, Colleen Ann Putnam Keller. Colleen passed away on Feb. 26, 2021 after a brief illness (not COVID-19).

She grew up in Santa Monica and graduated from UCLA with a Bachelor of Science in 1950. She shared a lifetime of love with our father, Robert Philips Keller. Early on while dating, she dropped some jewelry down a storm drain and Dad crawled down and got it, proving to her that he was the one! Colleen and Bob were married on Sept. 16, 1951. Mom had a note on her wall to this day that says "Never throw this away! Bob Loves Colleen."

They shared many adventures throughout their life together including building a speedboat for their honeymoon, moving to Lancaster on an alfalfa ranch to start their married life, and starting RPK Nurseries in Orange County in the 1950's. They then moved to Fallbrook in San Diego County where they raised all four of their children, who all graduated from Fallbrook High.

Colleen was involved in many activities in Fallbrook, from leading Girl Scout troops including a trip to Mexico City, running the snack bar for Little League (Bob was a coach), and being active in the Fallbrook Art Association where she and Bob created and showed many pieces.

One of her biggest achievements was raising four strong willed children who cherished and loved her to the end. She was a very funny, kind, intelligent and honest person. There are many stories about Colleen's sense of humor including one story about how she and Cliff's wife Cindy could not get a bottle of wine open and they finally had to ask the remodeling contractor to open it for them. (Talk about your full-service contractor!) She was often the life of the party telling her entertaining stories at the horse parties at the Helmick Ranch where she lived for 15 years in Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bob, parents Mary Palm Putnam, Warren Putnam, sister Kathy Wilson and brother Warren "Rusty" Putnam, along with many dogs and cats that she loved.

She is survived by daughter L. Robin Keller (Hank Mc Millan), son Mark G. Keller (Glenna Dugan), daughter Debbie K. Helmick (Mark Helmick), son Clifford L. Keller (Cindy Keller) and her cat Scamp. Mom was an incredible person who was all of us children's "Foundation of Love, Our Happiness Crutch."

We love you Mom!!

Robin, Hank, Mark, Glenna, Debbie, Mark, Cliff, Cindy, and Scamp