County residents graduate from first Spanish Language Sheriff's Academy
Last updated 3/10/2021 at 3:25pm
A group of 36 residents of San Diego County graduated Feb. 17 from the "Academia de Alguacil," the first-of-its-kind Spanish language sheriff's academy sponsored by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Delivered virtually via Zoom and entirely in Spanish, the five-week program was designed as a relationship-building program to help provide equity in educating one of the county's most vulnerable populations about law enforcement procedures and available resources in San Diego County.
Nadia Moshirian Binderup, director of community inclusion for San Diego Sheriff's Department, said the...
