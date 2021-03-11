County residents graduate from first Spanish Language Sheriff's Academy

The San Diego Sheriff's Department used virtual technology to host "Academia de Alguacil," a first of its kind Spanish language outreach program in the County.

A group of 36 residents of San Diego County graduated Feb. 17 from the "Academia de Alguacil," the first-of-its-kind Spanish language sheriff's academy sponsored by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Delivered virtually via Zoom and entirely in Spanish, the five-week program was designed as a relationship-building program to help provide equity in educating one of the county's most vulnerable populations about law enforcement procedures and available resources in San Diego County.

Nadia Moshirian Binderup, director of community inclusion for San Diego Sheriff's Department, said the...