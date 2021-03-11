Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

County staff, SDG&E to work on power shut-off vulnerabilities

 
Last updated 3/10/2021 at 3:23pm



If high winds create the risk of a San Diego Gas & Electric power line causing a wildfire, SDG&E will shut off electrical power to that area. That creates vulnerabilities for those without power, and SDG&E will be working with San Diego County staff to address those vulnerabilities.

On March 2, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to direct the county’s chief administrative officer to identify gaps in Power Safety Power Shutdown mitigations and identify opportunities to reduce the impacts including health and safety needs, assistance to individuals with special access and f...



