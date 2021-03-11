County to start sidewalk improvement project

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce received formal notice from the San Diego County Department of Public Works construction office that the sidewalk construction contractor is scheduled to be in the Fallbrook area week of March 15.

The project will begin with DPW road crews removing the trees two to three days before the contractor begins to demo the existing sidewalk on North Main Avenue at East Hawthorne Street. After the demo is complete, the contractor will begin construction of the new sidewalks and improvements.

The new trees will be installed once the new sidewalks are...