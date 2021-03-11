Do, Hernandez, Yanez and Vera named Students of the Month

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union High School District Students of the Month for February are Fallbrook High School seniors Danyelle Do, Mario Hernandez and David Yanez, and Oasis High School senior Sarai Vera.

The students were celebrated with the Student of the Month monthly Friday afternoon caravan to their homes and honored with balloons, yard signs, recognition speeches and custom-made T-shirts worn by one student's family members. Teachers, school administrators, business community, family and Student of the Month Committee members participated in the warm receptions.

Do, nominated by sc...