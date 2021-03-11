Genealogical society announces monthly webinar

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Genealogical Society will host a webinar Saturday, March 13, about “Immigration Travel to America and Prussia Borders” from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The webinar will be hosted via Zoom, and the speaker for this lesson will be Toni Perrone.

Perrone will give two different talks, “Journey to America” and “Prussia and Its Changing Borders.”

To register for this webinar, visit https://casdgs.org/event-3582555.

Submitted by the San Diego Genealogical Society.

