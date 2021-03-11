Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Genealogical society announces monthly webinar

 
Last updated 3/10/2021 at 12:55pm



SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Genealogical Society will host a webinar Saturday, March 13, about “Immigration Travel to America and Prussia Borders” from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The webinar will be hosted via Zoom, and the speaker for this lesson will be Toni Perrone.

Perrone will give two different talks, “Journey to America” and “Prussia and Its Changing Borders.”

To register for this webinar, visit https://casdgs.org/event-3582555.

Submitted by the San Diego Genealogical Society.

