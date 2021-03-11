Pala Casino Spa Resort announces spring concert lineup

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to announce its upcoming spring concert schedule. The lineup features a variety of acts, including a wide range of tribute shows, as well as award-winning Latin bands Los Cadetes de Linares, Los Rieleros Del Norte, and more.

All events will be held at the Events Center, with reduced capacity, increased cleaning, and additional safety measures.

Upcoming Schedule of Shows

Chicago Tribute Experience – Tribute to Chicago, Friday, March 12, 8 p.m.

Los Cadetes de Linares de Lupe Tijerina, Sunday, March 14, 6 p.m.

Cash’d Out – The Premier Johnny Cas...