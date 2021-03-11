COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in Riverside County for fifth straight week

The slide continues – for the fifth straight week, federal data shows across-the-board declines in the numbers of coronavirus patients at Temecula Valley and North County hospitals.

Data released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Feb. 28, showed the percentage of patients who were coronavirus positive dropped to 16% at Temecula Valley Hospital from 21% in data released the week before, Feb. 21; 13% at Southwest Healthcare System, which includes Inland Valley and Rancho Springs medical centers in Wildomar and Murrieta, respectively, from 17%; 14% at Loma Linda Universit...