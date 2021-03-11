A sure way to overcoming your fears and anxieties is finding the source of your fears and being able to manage it. In dealing with any kind of fear or anxiety, try to learn what is the real source of your fear and anxiety. Knowing what is causing your anxieties can go a long way in finding the solution.

A person can find the source of his or her own fears by doing some self-evaluation and also by talking to a professional. Asking yourself questions such as: “Why am I afraid?” or “What is causing my anxiety?” will lead you in the right direction in finding the source of your fears. G...