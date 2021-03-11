Neurologist to host open forum on Parkinson's

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson's Support Group invites everyone interested to join its upcoming meeting Friday, March 26, 1 p.m. via Zoom. (Note this is a change from their usual meeting time of 10 a.m.)

The speaker will be Dr. Brenton Wright, neurologist from UCSD Movement Disorder Clinic. He will be hosting an "Open Forum: Ask the Doctor." Everyone is asked to bring their questions and concerns surrounding Parkinson's disease but refrain from requesting specific medical advice to protect client confidentiality.

Wright is a board-certified neurologist who treats people with movement...