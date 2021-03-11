Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Neurologist to host open forum on Parkinson's

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/10/2021 at 2:45pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson's Support Group invites everyone interested to join its upcoming meeting Friday, March 26, 1 p.m. via Zoom. (Note this is a change from their usual meeting time of 10 a.m.)

The speaker will be Dr. Brenton Wright, neurologist from UCSD Movement Disorder Clinic. He will be hosting an "Open Forum: Ask the Doctor." Everyone is asked to bring their questions and concerns surrounding Parkinson's disease but refrain from requesting specific medical advice to protect client confidentiality.

Wright is a board-certified neurologist who treats people with movement...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020