Spray, don't bake: The Skin Cancer Foundation suggests indoor tanning alternatives this spring

NEW YORK CITY – Spring is finally around the corner, and for many young women, it means memorable events like prom, even if they may be socially distant or virtual this year. It may be tempting to achieve a bronzed, "sun-kissed" look for occasions like these, and studies show women are more likely to use indoor tanning devices than men. However, any young women considering indoor tanning should think twice.

Ultraviolet radiation is a proven human carcinogen, and there has been plenty of research linking melanoma incidence in young women to tanning bed habits. One study shows just how clos...