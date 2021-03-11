Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Successful sustainable landscaping is a click away for Fallbrook, Rainbow customers

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/10/2021 at 1:43pm

house with landscape

Village News/Courtesy photo

Fallbrook resident Adriana Monteiro was inspired to replace her grassy front yard, first photo, with sustainable, water-efficient landscaping, second photo, thanks to landscape makeover classes and resources offered by the San Diego County Water Authority.

SAN DIEGO – No matter whether their landscaping is just a few square feet alongside a front porch or estate acreage, thousands of San Diego County residents have learned to embrace sustainability as a central principle for creating and renovating their landscapes. The San Diego County Water Authority offers financial incentives and educational resources to customers in Fallbrook and Rainbow to improve their landscaping.

In fact, since 2010, the Water Authority has secured more than $8 million in grants to deliver services at no cost to San Diego County residents, including those in the Fa...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020