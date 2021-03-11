Successful sustainable landscaping is a click away for Fallbrook, Rainbow customers

Fallbrook resident Adriana Monteiro was inspired to replace her grassy front yard, first photo, with sustainable, water-efficient landscaping, second photo, thanks to landscape makeover classes and resources offered by the San Diego County Water Authority.

SAN DIEGO – No matter whether their landscaping is just a few square feet alongside a front porch or estate acreage, thousands of San Diego County residents have learned to embrace sustainability as a central principle for creating and renovating their landscapes. The San Diego County Water Authority offers financial incentives and educational resources to customers in Fallbrook and Rainbow to improve their landscaping.

In fact, since 2010, the Water Authority has secured more than $8 million in grants to deliver services at no cost to San Diego County residents, including those in the Fa...