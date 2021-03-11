Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Rebecca Marshall Farnbach
Special to Village News 

The friendship of Parkie and Aunt Bessie grows

 
Last updated 3/10/2021 at 1:47pm

Horace, Augusta and Leverne Parker

Horace "Parkie" Parker, right, with his mother Augusta Parker and wife Leverne Parker, middle, stand near the ruins of the Magee adobe in 1938.

In April 1879, a weary doctor delivered Ysabel Grace Gonzalez, the first non-Native female born in Temecula. Her new life and the blossoming of spring infused him with much needed hope. He had just passed through a worrisome winter recovering from tuberculosis and had just buried his precious 1-year-old daughter on a hillside overlooking Temecula. Attending the birth of the healthy baby Ysabel encouraged him. He wrote euphorically to relatives in New York State, saying he had just made it in time to deliver the "very pretty and plump girl."

