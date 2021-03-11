Administrative permit issued for two Sandia Creek Drive gates

The request for an Administrative Permit for a gate on Sandia Creek Drive resulted in the approval of a second gate.

The Administrative Permit was approved March 2 by Kathleen Flannery, who has been the acting director of the county's Department of Planning and Development Services since previous PDS Director Mark Wardlaw took a position with the City of Walnut Creek. The permit will expire on March 2, 2023, although if construction has begun by that date the permit will remain valid.

Those opposed to the decision have until March 12 to appeal. An appeal would be heard by the county's Plann...