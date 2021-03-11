Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Administrative permit issued for two Sandia Creek Drive gates

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/10/2021 at 1:30pm



The request for an Administrative Permit for a gate on Sandia Creek Drive resulted in the approval of a second gate.

The Administrative Permit was approved March 2 by Kathleen Flannery, who has been the acting director of the county's Department of Planning and Development Services since previous PDS Director Mark Wardlaw took a position with the City of Walnut Creek. The permit will expire on March 2, 2023, although if construction has begun by that date the permit will remain valid.

Those opposed to the decision have until March 12 to appeal. An appeal would be heard by the county's Plann...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/11/2021 18:14