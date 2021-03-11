Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Fallbrook health district still unable to announce local vaccine events

County shortages continuing to cause distribution problems

 
Last updated 3/11/2021 at 9:27am

nurse

Village News/Courtesy photo

A nurse prepares a COVID-19 vaccine to be administered at Petco Park.

It will still be some time before the Fallbrook Regional Health District can hold local vaccination events, CEO Rachel Mason said in an email update.

Mason said on Feb. 26 that she expected to be able to announce sometime in the following week that county vaccine supply had opened up enough for the health district to begin vaccinating Fallbrook-area residents but, on March 5, Mason said county officials had told her that in fact it would take longer for enough vaccines to be available.

"We are still being told by county sources that the lack of vaccines is the cause for our clinic dates not...



